Featured Local Job: Parish and School Properties Manager

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, PA has an opening for a full time Parish and School Properties Manager.

Perform maintenance to the building and grounds for a clean, safe and functional environment.

This will be an hourly position.

Responsibilities are but not limited to:

  • Grounds keeping: Seasonal maintenance as necessary
  • Cutting and trimming of grass, shrubs and trees
  • Maintaining lawn and snow removal equipment
  • Clearing ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks
  • Maintain upkeep and maintenance on all machinery
  • Troubleshooting of Electrical, Heating & Plumbing
  • Painting: General repairs to building and offices for painting
  • Routine inspection and troubleshooting of the parish property, identifying and discussing any foreseeable areas that may need future attention
  • At the direction of the pastor, secure bids for repairs from outside vendors, contractors, or purchase of new equipment as necessary
  • Other duties requested by Pastor

Clearances will be requested and obtained through employer.

Insurance, 401K, vacation, and sick time offered.

For more information or to submit a resume: St. Joseph Church, PO Box 9 Lucinda, PA 16235, email; [email protected] or call 814-297-0161.


