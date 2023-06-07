Gary L. Barnes, 63, of Franklin passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC, Hamot.

He was born on May 26, 1960, in Venango County, to the late James R. and Nola L. (Morrison) Barnes.

Gary was a family man who loved spending time with his family and friends whenever he got the chance.

He enjoyed spending time outside working in his yard and vegetable garden.

He was a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR; some of his fondest memories included watching NASCAR with his brothers and late father.

Gary was also a proud member of the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, James E. Barnes and his wife, Trudy of Seneca and Herbert W. Barnes of Franklin; his niece and nephew, Laura J. Barnes of Ypsilanti, MI and Richard W. Barnes of Elizabethtown; great nephew, Mark “Peanut” Baker of Carlton; several cousins; his Chweenie, Trucker; and his best friends, Randy & Tina Boyd and Bob Crisman all of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his aunt, Barb Donahue; as well as his aunt and uncle, Judy and Jim Kresinske.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 from 3pm – 7pm.

Funeral services for Gary will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home at 11 am with Pastor Mark Fultz, of Evangelistic Tablernacle, officiating.

Gary will be laid to rest in Morrison Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gary’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 and/or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 784, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Gary’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

