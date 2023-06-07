 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gary L. Barnes

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RN2czMLrvHyTF (1)Gary L. Barnes, 63, of Franklin passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC, Hamot.

He was born on May 26, 1960, in Venango County, to the late James R. and Nola L. (Morrison) Barnes.

Gary was a family man who loved spending time with his family and friends whenever he got the chance.

He enjoyed spending time outside working in his yard and vegetable garden.

He was a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR; some of his fondest memories included watching NASCAR with his brothers and late father.

Gary was also a proud member of the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, James E. Barnes and his wife, Trudy of Seneca and Herbert W. Barnes of Franklin; his niece and nephew, Laura J. Barnes of Ypsilanti, MI and Richard W. Barnes of Elizabethtown; great nephew, Mark “Peanut” Baker of Carlton; several cousins; his Chweenie, Trucker; and his best friends, Randy & Tina Boyd and Bob Crisman all of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his aunt, Barb Donahue; as well as his aunt and uncle, Judy and Jim Kresinske.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 from 3pm – 7pm.

Funeral services for Gary will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home at 11 am with Pastor Mark Fultz, of Evangelistic Tablernacle, officiating.

Gary will be laid to rest in Morrison Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gary’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 and/or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 784, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Gary’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.