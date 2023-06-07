Hotel Housekeeper Accused of Stealing Guest’s Handbag & Cash Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — A hearing for a Monroe Township hotel housekeeper who allegedly stole a guest’s handbag and cash moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 26-year-old Baylee Lynn Reott, of Knox, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P Schill:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

The charges were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 5, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1 with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on April 29, 2023, at approximately 10:50 a.m., a PSP Clarion Trooper was dispatched to a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for the report of a theft.

At approximately 10:53 a.m., the trooper arrived on the scene and interviewed the victim, who said that after she checked out and left the hotel earlier that day, she realized she forgot her Vera-Bradley handbag, containing $1,280.00 in cash, in her hotel room.

The victim told the trooper she contacted the hotel and advised the receptionist that she forgot her handbag in her room. The victim stated that upon her return to the hotel, the receptionist advised her that she was unable to locate the handbag in the hotel room where she was staying, the complaint notes.

During the investigation, the trooper was advised that hotel employee/housekeeper Baylee Reott was the first person in the room after the victim left. The trooper confirmed this with video surveillance footage, according to the complaint.

During multiple on-scene interviews with Reott, she denied taking the handbag, the complaint states.

The trooper then advised Reott that he, along with the victim, was granted access to the full trash bags located in the hotel dumpster. At that point, Reott admitted to taking $1,280.00 from the victim’s handbag and that she put it in her vehicle, according to the complaint.

Reott also admitted she then put the victim’s handbag in the trash, the complaint notes.

Reott told the trooper “Everyone is having a hard time” and that she thought her hard time was worse than someone else’s.

Reott was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on May 25 in front of Judge Schill.

