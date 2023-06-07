Myra Jean Weaver, 80, of Meadville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Marquette Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.

Myra was born in Callensburg, on April 7, 1943, a daughter of the late Stanley and Laura (Showers) Ace.

On January 11, 1964 Myra married Kenneth Weaver; he preceded her in death on August 14, 1998.

She was a member of The Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Agatha Church, and a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Myra attended Salem Elementary School and was a 1961 graduate of Keystone High School, in Knox.

She was employed by Avtex Fibers and Quality Markets.

She volunteered for Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary and served as Vice President.

A member of Plaza Lanes Senior Bowling League, Myra also enjoyed her Tuesday Card Club and lunches with her high school friends and the vacation girls.

Her family was very important to her and spending time with them was her greatest joy.

Myra will be sadly missed.

Myra is survived by two sons Kenneth Weaver, Jr. (Kathleen) of North Versailles, Kevin Weaver of Erie; two grandchildren Kelly O’Herlihy (Bryan) of North Versailles, Kenneth Weaver III (fiancee, Andi) of Wheeling, WV; a great grandson Ronan O’Herlihy; siblings Donna Beers (Bob) of Tucson, AZ, Margie McAdoo of Clarion, Deborah Trephan (Mike) of Mechanicsburg, Brenda Ace of Pittsburgh, Floyd “Bud” Ace of Knox; in laws Kay Weaver of Indianapolis, IN, Grace Collins of Tionesta, Helen Straw of Washington, PA, Mary Browning (Dave) of Meadville, Ken Morris of Saegertown; a special friend Thurman Jeffries; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Myra was preceded in death by sisters Ruth Mapes (Arden); Norma McCormick (Mac), in laws Gary McAdoo, Red Locke, Nancy Ace, Don Weaver, Haskell Collins, Jack Straw, Florence Morris, and Dick Weaver (Mary), and Peggy Schlipf (Ambrose).

Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6:30-8:30 PM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, where a CD of A Service will be held at 3 PM and a Scripture Service will be held at 8:15 PM.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, at The Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Agatha Church, 353 Pine Street, Meadville, with Fr. Joe Petrone, Parochial Vicar, officiating.

Myra will be laid to rest with her husband, Kenneth, in St. Agatha Cemetery.

