Newbie Man Accused of Not Scanning Items at Self-Checkout

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is accused of not scanning multiple items at a self-checkout station in New Bethlehem Borough.

Court documents indicate the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Derek Michael Golden, of New Bethlehem, on Thursday, June 1, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Southern Clarion County Regional Police were contacted by Dollar General located on East Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, regarding a retail theft that happened around 9:24 p.m. on April 18.

Police did a follow-up on April 24 at the store with one of the store employees who reported that while watching the store cameras, he viewed Derek Golden stealing items, the complaint states.

Another follow-up was done with the manager who provided a video of the incident and provided the transaction slip that Golden had made on April 18, at 9:24 p.m. The video showed Golden at the self-check line and, while scanning his one item, it appeared he avoids the scanner with the other items, the complaint indicates.

He then leaves the store, not paying for two Monster energy drinks and one packet of Sunkist Lemmon Lime Drink, for a total value of $6.15, the complaint notes.

On May 25, during an interview with Derek Golden at the station, he agreed to the interview and told police he did not realize he did not scan the other items in, according to the complaint.

Later, Golden told police that someone had shown him a video of the incident and he attempted to pay the store back, but they would not accept the money due to contacting law enforcement, the complaint indicates.

Golden was charged with the following:

Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 12, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Judge Miller.

