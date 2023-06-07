Tennessee Man Allegedly Traveled to Jefferson County to Have Sex with 15-Year-Old

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have apprehended a man who traveled to Punxsutawney in an attempt to have sex with whom he thought what a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Arnold Brown, of Mohawk, Tennessee, on Friday, June 2, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received a request on June 2 to call a member of 814 Pred Hunters, which is an organization primarily based in Clearfield County that targets online predators attempting to solicit or engage in sexual activity with minor children. The organization establishes fake identities on different online social media sites, including Facebook, posing as underage females.

The member reported that their organization has been in contact with a male from Tennessee who was identified as Arnold Brown of Mohawk, TN. It was reported that Brown has been communicating sexually explicit images with what he believes to be a 15-year-old juvenile female, the complaint states.

Brown informed the “juvenile” that he traveled from his home state of Tennessee and is currently at the Cobblestone Hotel in Young Township, Jefferson County, arranging to meet the juvenile at a fast-food restaurant on North Findley Street in Punxsutawney Borough, for sex, the complaint indicates.

Police received further information that Brown intends to take the “juvenile” back with him to Tennessee after spending the night at the Cobblestone Hotel engaging in various sexual acts, the complaint notes.

The member of 814 Pred Hunters reported that Brown’s messages are graphic in nature and at one point told the juvenile that “she won’t be able to walk” to go back to Tennessee with him, the complaint states.

Police received screenshots of message exchanges between Brown and the “juvenile.” Brown is informed of the child’s age and communication refers to her being in school. Brown calls the juvenile “beautiful baby,” as well as “sweetheart,” and tells her he will “love her better than she has ever been.” Brown also told her she will love being with him, the complaint indicates.

At one point during the exchange, Brown tells the juvenile to erase his messages to her, according to the complaint.

In other messages, Brown keeps the juvenile informed about how far away he is from Punxsutawney while traveling to meet with her. At one point, the juvenile sends a photo that was non-sexual in nature to Brown, who replies “I see them tits” referring to the juvenile’s breasts, the complaint notes.

Brown tells the juvenile that he will get them a room and wants to hold her as soon as he can. He also tells the juvenile that when he takes her back to Tennessee, he may want to stop two or three times along the way “depending on how hot she gets,” the complaint states.

Brown followed up by telling her he will keep her “hot,” the complaint indicates.

Brown states the juvenile is “hot,” and “beautiful,” and expresses his desire to want to take a bath with her. He also stated that he is getting “hot” (implying sexual arousal) just thinking about it, the complaint notes.

In another part of the message exchange, the juvenile tells Brown that they can talk tomorrow, to which he replies “Won’t be much talking tomorrow night lol,” according to the complaint.

The member of 814 Pred Hunters informed police that arrangements were made and Brown believes he will be picking up the juvenile around 7:00 p.m. Investigators received information that a Honda Sedan bearing Tennessee registration was observed in the parking lot of the Cobblestone Hotel. The registration plate came back to Arnold Brown of Mohawk, TN., the complaint states.

Brown arrived at the fast-food restaurant and was confronted by members of 814 Pred Hunters before police were summoned. Officers arrived soon after and subsequently took Brown into custody and transported him to the Punxsutawney Police Station.

At 7:16 p.m., Brown was provided his Miranda Warnings and signed the waiver willing to answer questions. Brown admitted his intention to engage in sexual intercourse with the juvenile and said “It is what it is,” according to the complaint.

Brown then told police that he “(expletive) up,” and that he was alone and wanted to give the juvenile a better life, the complaint states.

The officer replied that Brown may have wanted to give her a better life, but he also wanted to “give it to her,” meaning engage in sex with the juvenile, the complaint indicates.

Brown replied he thought she wanted to have sex with him, as well.

He admitted that everything in the message exchange was his, and provided a written statement relating, “I messed up,” as well as “I’m sorry,” and stated that he felt sorry for the juvenile, according to the complaint.

It was confirmed that Brown had checked into a Punxsutawney hotel and after Brown was taken into custody, a hotel employee checked on his room. It was reported that Brown had a bouquet of roses, chips, candy, gum, and mints waiting in his room, the complaint notes.

Brown was arraigned at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, on the following charges in front of Judge Mizerock:

Criminal Attempt – Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Criminal Attempt – Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 3

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Criminal Attempt – Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Mizerock presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.