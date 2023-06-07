Two Clarion Men Facing Aggravated Assault Following Knife Fight Waive Charges

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two Clarion men facing aggravated assault charges following a knife fight were waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, charges against 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Venable and 40-year-old Michael Lee Venable, both of Clarion, were waived for court during preliminary hearings on Tuesday, June 6, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

The following charges against Isaiah Thomas Venable were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Possession of an Instrument of a Crime with Intent, Misdemeanor 1

In addition, the following charges against Michael Lee Venable also moved forward to common pleas court:

– Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Conspiracy – Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Possession of an Instrument of a Crime with Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Another to Physical Contact, Summary

Both men were released from Clarion County Jail on June 6 on $75,000.00 unsecured bail each.

The bail was changed from monetary to unsecured during the preliminary hearings with the Bail Action Reason listed as – per DA, Judge, and PD.

Details of the case:

On May 15, 2023, at approximately 12:26 p.m., A Clarion-based State Trooper was dispatched to an apartment on Fraternity Drive in Clarion Township for a report of a fight involving a knife, according to a criminal complaint.

Around 12:31 p.m., the trooper arrived on the scene and interviewed the known victim who related he was outside the apartment complex When Michael and Isaiah Venable became aggressive toward him, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that Isaiah Venable pulled a knife and tried to cut him. The victim said he pushed Isaiah Venable down to the ground who then got back up with another knife, the complaint states.

The victim related that Michael Venable held him while Isaiah Venable tried to cut him. He said that he was spinning Michael Venable around to avoid being cut, according to the complaint.

The victim related that they then pushed him down and walked away, the complaint notes.

Michael Venable was still on the scene upon the trooper’s arrival and was taken into custody. He was found to have one of the knives used during the incident, the complaint indicates.

Isaiah Venable was unable to be located at the scene.

According to the complaint, Michael Venable was transported to PSP Clarion barracks and was interviewed around 1:47 p.m.

He related he and his brother, Isaiah Venable, approached the victim while at the apartment complex. He related that the victim became aggressive toward them, and they engaged in a physical altercation, the complaint states.

Michael Venable related Isaiah Venable became very aggressive toward the victim while they engaged in the altercation. He said he held onto the victim in an attempt to control him from further engaging in the fight. Michael Venable denied seeing Isaiah Venable brandish nor use a knife/weapon during the altercation, according to the complaint.

At approximately 2:06 p.m., the trooper interviewed Isaiah Venable at PSP Clarion barracks.

Isaiah Venable reported that he and his brother, Michael Venable, approached the victim while at the apartment complex. He said the victim became aggressive toward them, and they engaged in a physical altercation. Isaiah initially denied using a weapon during the altercation, but then he stated he used an orange box cutter, the complaint indicates.

Isaiah Venable related he was surprised by the victim’s display of anger but didn’t mean to pull the box cutter out, the complaint notes.

After pulling the box cutter out of his pocket, he and the victim both fell to the ground. He related all parties were then separated, the complaint notes.

The trooper then reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.

The surveillance footage indicated both Michael and Isaiah Venable approached the victim and stood within close proximity to him. The victim then stood up and attempted to push both Michael and Isaiah Venable away from him, the complaint indicates.

Michael Venable then pushed the victim into a chair. The victim then pushed Isaiah Venable to the ground. Michael Venable then wrapped his arms around the victim and held him from behind. At this point, the surveillance video showed Isaiah Venable getting up and pulling a knife from his pocket, according to the complaint.

While the victim was being held by Michael Venable, Isaiah Venable then appeared to try to stab him multiple times. The victim appeared to continue to pull away from Michael Venable. Michael Venable then pushed the victim away, the complaint continues.

At that point, Isaiah then appeared to try and stab the victim again. The victim then fell over a chair. Michael and Isaiah Venable then approached the victim and remained close to him, where the video then concludes, the complaint notes.

According to court records, both Isaiah Venable and Michael Venable were arraigned at 7:00 p.m. on May 15 in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail each, both defendants were lodged in the Clarion County Prison.

