William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, PA, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren, PA.

He was born on October 25, 1927 in Goin, TN, son of the late Silas and Louester Jane (Gregg) Williams.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Fireman First Class aboard a Large Infantry Landing Craft.

On June 5, 1971, in Penn Hills, PA, he married Emily T. (Egan) Williams.

She preceded him in death on March 4, 2002.

He is survived by two sisters: Anna Mae England of Kokomo, IN and Ruth Harvey of Greentown, IN.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Willard, Ernest, and Mose Williams; and two sisters: Gertrude Roe and Mary Ellen Soupley.

There will be no public visitation.

All services held will be private.

Burial will be alongside his wife at Mt. Collins Cemetery, Tionesta, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

The family would like to thank Tionesta Manor.

Bill considered many at the Manor his family.

A special thanks to Donna Neely.

