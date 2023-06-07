 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

William H. “Bill” Williams

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-nEPlyO78sOo8vhc (1)William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, PA, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren, PA.

He was born on October 25, 1927 in Goin, TN, son of the late Silas and Louester Jane (Gregg) Williams.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Fireman First Class aboard a Large Infantry Landing Craft.

On June 5, 1971, in Penn Hills, PA, he married Emily T. (Egan) Williams.

She preceded him in death on March 4, 2002.

He is survived by two sisters: Anna Mae England of Kokomo, IN and Ruth Harvey of Greentown, IN.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Willard, Ernest, and Mose Williams; and two sisters: Gertrude Roe and Mary Ellen Soupley.

There will be no public visitation.

All services held will be private.

Burial will be alongside his wife at Mt. Collins Cemetery, Tionesta, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

The family would like to thank Tionesta Manor.

Bill considered many at the Manor his family.

A special thanks to Donna Neely.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.