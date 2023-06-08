Clarion Borough Member Says ‘It’s Gonna Be a Real Pain’ to Develop a Plan to Ensure EMS Financial Stability

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Andy Montana, a member of Clarion Borough Council’s Public Safety Authority Committee, emphasized that it is going to be difficult developing a plan to ensure future emergency services operations.

The committee updated the public on Tuesday, June 6, regarding a May 23rd meeting to address an appeal by Clarion County Commissioners for community support regarding the financial stability of emergency services.

The update was given by committee chairman Andy Montana and committee member Ben Aaron during Clarion Borough Council’s monthly meeting.

“They are trying to get everybody to form a committee to go over everything,” Montana said. “I gave everybody my email address, which was about seven or eight people. No one has yet contacted me about forming the committee.”

Montana attended the meeting with council members Aaron and Linda LaVan-Preston, as well as Clarion Borough Zoning & Code Enforcement Officer Scott Sharrar.

“I was there, too, and it’s still really just in the planning phase,” Aaron said. “The idea is that we’re presented with a base (model) of Ross Township, Pittsburgh. It’s really just an example of something that another area, another municipality, another group, did in the state.”

The proposal was brought to the council’s attention after the commissioners encouraged municipal leaders “to find a diligent and resourceful solution to aid our emergency providers by providing a sustainable funding solution.”

Commissioner Ed Heasley said in the letter that the solution is for municipalities to submit a letter of intent indicating their willingness to participate with fellow municipalities to establish a public safety authority.

The proposal raised many questions and concerns from the municipalities, which sparked Clarion Borough’s interest in forming the committee.

“What works here, in our area, may be a little bit different in Clarion County because of what we do outside of Clarion County,” Aaron noted. “We’re half of Forest County, too. That’s an agreement we have through the state that Clarion County gets compensated for. The way we work with Armstrong (County) and also Jefferson (County).”

Aaron indicated the fact that the Ross Township model does not fit Clarion’s area could mean financial difficulties.

“We don’t even have the population they do down there (in Ross Township),” he said. “To generate the revenue for that is going to be a little bit different.”

Montana said the process might take over a year “just to get everything formulated,” and noted that the process will be “intense.”

When Montana was asked what the borough’s intentions are as of right now, he said “nothing has been decided.”

“Absolutely nothing has been decided. People have brought forth ideas, but I’m telling you, it’s going to be a real pain. But, no, nothing’s been decided,” Montana added.

Read more about the Clarion County Commissioner’s request here.

No action was taken on the matter.

