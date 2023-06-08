7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Widespread haze before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
