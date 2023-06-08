Charges Against Man Accused of Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute in Elk Township Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against an Ohio man accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute at a residence in Elk Township were withdrawn on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 48-year-old Jeffrey James Carr, of Girard, Ohio, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 6, in Clarion County Central Court:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The case status is listed as closed.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to a residence in Elk Township, Clarion County, for an active domestic altercation around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28.

Upon arrival, troopers located the victim outside of the residence with marks on her face and a swollen lip, the complaint states.

The victim related she was punched twice and thrown to the ground by Jeffrey James Carr, the complaint indicates.

Carr told police that the victim “gave herself all the injuries and he never touched her,” according to the complaint.

He was arraigned on the following charges at 3:00 a.m. on November 28, 2022, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

