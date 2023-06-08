 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef and Spinach Skillet

Thursday, June 8, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 can (4 ounces) of mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups whole milk
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese or part-skim mozzarella cheese
Biscuits, optional

Directions

-In a 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the spinach, mushrooms, garlic salt, and basil. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

-In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and salt until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese. Pour over the meat mixture; mix well. Reduce heat; cook, covered, until heated through. If desired, serve with biscuits.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.