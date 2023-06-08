Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef and Spinach Skillet

Enjoy this delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped



1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry1 can (4 ounces) of mushroom stems and pieces, drained1 teaspoon garlic salt1 teaspoon dried basil1/4 cup butter1/4 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt2 cups whole milk1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese or part-skim mozzarella cheeseBiscuits, optional

Directions

-In a 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the spinach, mushrooms, garlic salt, and basil. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

-In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and salt until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese. Pour over the meat mixture; mix well. Reduce heat; cook, covered, until heated through. If desired, serve with biscuits.

