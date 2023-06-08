Duane Shannon Beals, 91, of Meadville, PA, formerly of Kyle, TX, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 due to complications related to Foix-Alajouanine Syndrome, an illness he battled for over 30 years.

Duane was born in Emlenton on October 27, 1931.

He was the son of the late Walter and Edith Shannon Beals, brother of the late Patricia Joan and David Lee Beals and loving husband for 62 years of the late Marilyn Jean Gilger.

Duane is survived by his two daughters, Pamela (John) Matia and Patricia (late Michael) Moore; four grandchildren, John (Desiree) Matia, Andrew (Amanda) Matia, Anna Matia and Wesley Moore; five nieces, Monica (Tom) Nagle, Karen (Paul) Melnick, Sari Connard, Elizabeth Gilger and Jane (Chris) Miller, and his favorite nephew, John Gilger.

He graduated from Emlenton High School and The Pennsylvania State University where he proudly played the saxophone in the Blue Band.

After he graduated college, Duane was drafted into the Army and served two years stationed in Sampigny, France, then seven years stateside in the Army reserves.

He retired from Armco National Supply and Texas State University in San Marcos, TX, and Robinson Realty in Austin, TX.

Early in his life, Duane discovered his love for flying, and one of his first jobs was at the Emlenton Airport in exchange for flying lessons.

He quickly obtained his private pilot’s license, and went on to obtain his commercial pilot’s, flight instruction and instrument pilot’s licenses.

For many years he and three friends ran a flight school, B & B Aviation, in Butler, PA.

Later in life, Duane was introduced to Barbershop Harmony quartet and chorus singing.

He founded and directed choruses in the central Texas area, and eventually joined a competition chorus, Heart of Texas, which competed in several international competitions while Duane was a member.

His proudest moment as a Barbershopper was when they were awarded ninth place out of 800 choruses competing!

Duane battled with health issues for much of his life but never let them stop him from living his life to its fullest.

He has been a constant inspiration to his family as he fought for his independence.

He always made the best of every situation, and was a member of the Grace Resident Council and a favorite bingo caller.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 10 AM in the McCracken Chapel at Wesbury United Methodist Community, Cribbs Building, in Meadville, PA, pastor Sam Marchetta presiding.

Friends will be received in the Cribbs Library at 9AM prior to the service.

A graveside service with military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honorguard of Franklin will follow in Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in Duane’s name can be made to Driftwood United Methodist Church, 15090 Ranch to Market Road 150, Driftwood TX 78619, or to the Wesbury Foundation, 31 Park Ave, Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

