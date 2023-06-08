Last Call for Mayor Randy Davis: Strattanville Bids Farewell to a Respected Leader

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — There’s a profound sense of loss and grief that is permeating the air in Strattanville following the death of Mayor Harold R. “Randy” Davis last month.

Davis, who served as Strattanville’s mayor since 1983, was tragically killed in an automobile accident on May 24th. He was 75 years old.

In addition to his service as mayor, Davis had been a member of the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department since 1979. He was the chief from 1986 to 2002.

At exactly 7:09 p.m. on May 30th, Clarion County emergency personnel broadcast a “Last Call” in honor of Davis.

Last Call is a traditional practice in many emergency services, particularly in the fire service, to honor and pay tribute to retiring or deceased members.

During a last call for a fallen firefighter, a radio broadcast is made over the emergency communication system, typically by a dispatcher or a fellow emergency responder, to acknowledge the passing of their colleague. The announcement often includes the person’s name, their years of service, a message expressing gratitude or condolences, and sometimes a symbolic sign-off phrase like “This is their final call” or “End of watch.”

These are the words that were broadcast in honor of Randy Davis, published with permission from his family:

Firefighter Harold Randy Davis from Clarion.

Having heard no response from Firefighter Randy Davis, we know that he has responded to his last call on earth and that the Emergency Services Department in the hereafter has a new responder.

Randy served the citizens of Strattanville for 44 years as a member of the Strattanville Fire Department. Many of those years were served as Fire Chief for 16 years. Known as “Mr. Strattanville,” Randy was also mayor of Strattanville for 40 years and very active with the homecoming committee. He served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne. We appreciate Randy’s dedication and his family’s sacrifices during the time serving his community and country.

Firefighter Randy Davis has completed his tour as a firefighter in this life. Randy has now become a Guardian who will help watch out for all Emergency Services Providers as they respond to emergencies in the Strattanville area.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and brothers and sisters of Strattanville Fire Department.

We will take it from here. Be safe until we meet again.

Randy was born on April 26, 1948, in Clearfield, son of the late Oscar H. and Hazel McCleary Davis.

He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and proudly served in the United States Army where he was a part of the 101st Airborne.

He married the former Helen M. Bish on November 6, 1976, who preceded him in death.

Randy worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion until his retirement.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #101 and the VFW #2145, both of Clarion, and the American Legion of Strattanville.

Randy was also a volunteer at the Strattanville United Methodist food bank.

He is survived by his step-children, Cathy Baker of Kittanning, William Mateer and his wife, Judy, of Templeton, Jill Dosch of Pittsburgh, and Amy Mateer of Strattanville; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and his furry friends, Lydia “Little Girl” and Boris “Little Boy.”

Randy is also survived by a special niece, Michelle Reid and her husband, Dan, of Brush Run, along with many other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary McCleary; a step-daughter, Deborah Hankey; and two great nephews.

