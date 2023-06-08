Local Man Accused of Smashing Items, Causing Nearly $900 in Damages During Argument

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged for reportedly smashing items, causing nearing $900 in damage during an incident in Sugarcreek Borough.

According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Richard Lee Marsh, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, June 5.

According to a criminal complaint, officers made contact with a known victim who stated that he had called police shortly after Richard Marsh had left around 9:30 a.m. due to his actions while at his house on Walnut Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

The victim said that Richard Marsh had come to his garage despite being advised by the victim to stay away. When Marsh showed up, he began to argue with the victim about a perceived slight, the complaint states.

Marsh “became mad” and smashed and kicked a battery charger and smashed the victim’s glasses. Marsh also bent the wand on the pressure washer prior to leaving the property, the complaint indicates.

Officers spoke with the victim, who provided a statement in regard to the matter and allowed police to photograph the damage that Marsh had done while at the garage.

A statement received from the victim shows the battery charger valued at $842.24, the pressure washer wand at $24.99, and the eyeglasses at $4.99, according to the complaint.

The victim is requesting restitution, the complaint notes.

Marsh was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligence, Misdemeanor 3

Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To Actor, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday, July 5, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

