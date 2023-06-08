Police: Clarion County Inmate Caught on Video Call Instructing Woman to Burn House Down with Occupants Inside

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — An inmate remains confined in the Clarion County Jail after he was reportedly caught on a video call telling a known woman to burn a house to the ground with its occupants inside.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed the following criminal charges against 30-year-old Roman Landon-Charles Saylor, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Schill’s office on June 7, 2023:

Arson – Inhabited Building Or Structure, Felony 1

Terroristic Threats with the Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint, on June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Clarion Borough Police Chief Detective William Peck assigned a detective from the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office to review a video phone call between Roman Charles Saylor, who is currently incarcerated at the Clarion County Jail, and a known female.

Chief Peck was notified by Clarion County Jail Deputy Warden Dan Blose that Saylor threatened to have a known male’s house burned down, according to the complaint.

The video call was placed by Saylor to the known female from the Clarion County Jail, the complaint notes.

The video call was reviewed, and the detective observed Saylor and a known female who are both familiar to the detective, according to the complaint.

The known female used an alias name to communicate with Saylor, the complaint continues.

As the detective watched the video call, he observed as Saylor became visibly angry and told the known female that a known male, who was also on the call, “called her a whore a little bit ago,” the complaint notes.

At that point, Saylor began bickering back and forth with the known male. Saylor told him, “I’ll put a f***ing bullet in your head,” the complaint states.

Saylor made this statement twice, the complaint notes.

Saylor then spoke to the known female about the known male having a girlfriend and a baby and told the known female to “send the boys to his house,” according to the complaint.

Ten seconds later, Saylor then told the known female to “burn down his house with the girlfriend and baby inside. He lives in Kittanning,” the complaint indicates.

Another 20 seconds went by, and Saylor told the known female “send the boy to the house,” and he repeated “burn the house down with the baby and the girlfriend inside,” the complaint continues.

The known female then changed the subject, and approximately two minutes and eight seconds later, Saylor told the known female to “have your brother burn down his house,” according to the complaint.

According to court records, Saylor was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in front of Judge Schill.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 20, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

Bail for this case was set at $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Saylor remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

RELATED:

Police: Clarion Man Assaults Victim; Attempts to Disarm Police Officer, Bites Probation Officer

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.