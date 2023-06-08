Roseville & Summerville Churches to Merge

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Roseville Church of Christ and the Summerville Church of Christ have announced they are merging to form one congregation.

Their first service together as one will be on Sunday, June 11.

Moving forward, the two groups will meet at the Summerville Church of Christ located on Route 28 in Summerville, Pa.

Declining attendance at Roseville and the announced semi-retirement of Minister John Kerr are the main reasons for the move. The leadership at both congregations agreed that combining would be the best way to serve the region.

Bill Fiscus, an elder at the Roseville Church of Christ, said, “Much deliberation and prayers have gone into our decision to combine our congregations. I believe God will bless our efforts to further the work of spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in our communities.”

Another elder at the Roseville Church of Christ, Wayne Brosius, added that “it was a difficult decision to discontinue meeting at Roseville after so many years, but I think being a bigger group now, we will be able to be a brighter light for seekers.”

According to Mike Smith, the minister at the Summerville Church of Christ, “By bringing all our talents and strengths together to one location, we look forward to offering more diverse, age-specific, situation, and needs-based Bible studies and resources.

“We expect to have an even greater impact in the future by serving all of our surrounding neighborhoods. We, at Summerville, are super excited that the two congregations are merging.”

The Roseville Church of Christ is one of the longest-standing churches in the area. It was established 160 years ago in 1863 at the Corsica Town Hall, with early meetings held in the home of Jonathan and Margaret Haugh at Roseville.

Jonathan Haugh and Isaac Harvey became the church’s first elders in 1863. In the following decades, traveling preachers would hold services over multiple Sundays, then move on.

The first church building used by the Roseville Church of Christ was dedicated in 1917 at the current site of the church located along U.S. Route 322 between Corsica and Brookville in Jefferson County.

“The Roseville Church, which is a living organism of Jesus Christ, is a delight. At our age, we have found ourselves led by the Lord to enter into this merger with the Summerville Church of Christ, stated Minister John Kerr.

“Personally, as I enter the stage of semi-retirement, I look forward to working with Mike Smith. May we bless our communities with our presence in Christ.”

The new Summerville Church of Christ meets on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Bible studies start at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

A potluck luncheon will follow the first service after the merger on Sunday, June 11, in Haugh Hall, behind the church building in Summerville. All are welcome.

