Sandra L. (Braden) Cozad, 71, of Seneca, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at the Collins House, in Franklin, PA.

Born on May 30, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Perry and Shirley (Gibson) Braden.

Sandy graduated from Rocky Grove High School.

On November 8, 1974, she married Michael Cozad, who survives.

Sandy loved to travel with her husband, Mike, they traveled to Mexico twice.

Sandra loved her family and spent time camping with her children.

She has a passion for sewing and even made her own Care Bears and Cabbage Patch Kids.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Cozad, and their children, Jason Cozad of Seneca, Julie Zinker of Oil City, Sandy’s daughter, Bonnie McCormick of NC, and Mike’s daughters, Theresa Barger, Ohio, and Michelle Wetzel, of MS.

Also surviving are her two brothers, Oliver Braden Jr., of Cooperstown and Richard Braden of Cooperstown, and a sister Nancy Braden of Cooperstown.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding Sandy in death are her parents, Oliver P. Braden and Shirley (Gibson) Braden.

The family would like to thank The VNA Hospice staff and The Collins House staff for the care they gave Sandra.

As per Sandy’s wishes there will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to The Collins House; The Venango VNA Hospice Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin PA, 16323.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.