Shapiro Administration Streamlines Real ID Process, Expanding Acceptable Documents for Proof of Social Security Number

HARRISBURG, Pa. – In keeping with Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to serve Pennsylvanians more effectively and efficiently, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday, June 7, that the requirement for proof of Social Security Number for REAL ID products will expand to include additional documents.

Per federal regulations, customers wishing to obtain a REAL ID product must present proof of Social Security Number. PennDOT is now expanding acceptable options beyond a Social Security Card.

PennDOT now accepts the following documents as proofs of Social Security Number:

A Social Security Card;

A W-2 form;

A SSA-1099 form;

A non-SSA-1099 form; or

A pay stub with the applicant’s name and full Social Security Number on it.

“Governor Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in the way. Under his direction, PennDOT is working to make our services more streamlined and effective for the people of Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card is optional in Pennsylvania, but we want the process to be as convenient as possible while still following federal regulations. We have confirmed that accepting these additional documents does not compromise the security or integrity of the REAL ID program.”

These changes are a result of bipartisan collaboration between the Administration and the General Assembly.

“Having proposed similar legislation this session, I’m naturally happy to see Gov. Shapiro mirror the language of my bill in expanding acceptable forms of identification for use in purchasing a REAL ID,” said Representative Kerry Benninghoff, who serves as Republican chairman of the House Transportation Committee. “While the application guidelines must be strict, they must also be realistic. In this case, there is certainly more than one legal way for Pennsylvanians to show proof of having a Social Security Number.”

There have been no changes to the rules surrounding the name, as it appears, on the proof of Social Security Number. The name on the proof must still be the current legal name of the applicant. If the name on the proof does not match the current legal name on their documents, the customer must update their name on the documents and provide an updated proof of Social Security Number in order to apply for a REAL ID.

REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building that requires federally acceptable ID upon entry. A federally acceptable form of identification (whether it’s a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, a valid U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID, etc.) must be used for these purposes on and after May 7, 2025.

There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID; PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.

To date, PennDOT has issued approximately 2 million REAL ID products.

Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents: