SPONSORED: Burns & Burns Insurance – What Does Full Coverage Auto Insurance Really Cover?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – You may have full coverage auto insurance, but what does it really cover?
There’s comprehensive and collision coverage for deer, fender benders, theft, weather, etc. If one of those accidents were to happen, you might want to make sure that you have rental reimbursement and towing on your policy. This is especially important if you only have one vehicle.
A rental reimbursement endorsement provides money back on your rental, up to a certain amount, during the loss of use of your vehicle. If you don’t have this endorsement on your insurance policy, you would have to pay 100% out-of-pocket for a rental car, depending on your policy.
If you have a new car, you’ll also want to make sure you have “new car replacement cost” on your auto insurance policy. Though there are some exclusions, this guarantees you the money to replace your new car in the event of an unfortunate accident. The length of the endorsement depends on which insurance carrier you are with, and could last for up to 1-5 years after purchasing the new car. If you don’t have this endorsement on your insurance policy, you may not get the full value of your new car after a total loss claim.
