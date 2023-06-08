Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service to Host Craft & Vendor Show This Saturday
Thursday, June 8, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service is hosting a craft and vendor show this Saturday, June 10, at the Wolfs Den.
The craft and vendor show is from 8:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m and will feature a concession stand, wood crafts, home decor, jewelry, wax and candle melts, and so much more.
Wolfs Den is located at 308 Timber Wolf Run, Knox, Pa. 16232.
For more information, please call 814-797-1263.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.