NPRC Celebrates Success of Students at Graduation Ceremony

Thursday, June 8, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

GMM Cam A 0278-Enhanced-NR (1)WARREN, Pa. (EYT) — On May 20, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) held their third Commencement at The Titusville Mill in Titusville, Pa.

NPRC President, Susan Snelick, addressed the graduates to open the ceremony, “I see many happy faces: I see hope; I see potential; I see individuals who want to make a difference; I see success! You have all made a difference at NPRC. You represent our third graduating class of the college, and I am thrilled to be here, as your president, to take part in this moment in your, and the college’s, life.”

Further words of encouragement came from Class of 2023 Speaker, Savannah Casey. She shared, “Your time is limited. Do not waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own voice. And, most importantly, have the courage to follow your heart.”

Hope and encouragement did not stop there.

Commencement Speaker, Brandy Schimp, Mayor of Kane, shared themes of asking for help when needed, encouraging the understanding of the value of each person’s dollar, and turning “they” into “we.” She expressed, “We can move mountains in rural areas. We are not less than. We are a force. And a movement. And an incredible way of life. So, wherever your journey takes you, I hope you take a piece of this special place with you and know that you can come back, because opportunity abounds.”

This day was one the alumni and families will never forget, and NPRC looks forward to continue celebrating the successes of their students.

Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.

