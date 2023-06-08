 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Spend a Day at Long Shot Ammo & Arms Indoor & Outdoor Shooting Range

Thursday, June 8, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

outdoor range long shotFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is so much more than a gun shop.

Enjoy your day at the indoor shooting range or spend the day outside at the outdoor range at Long Shot Ammo & Arms. They have everything you need to have some fun!

Long Shot Ammo & Arms features a nice indoor pistol and 50-yard rimfire range located on-site at the shop and a 1,000-yard range located just a couple miles off the property on Middle Run Road in Redbank Township.

image001 (2) (1)

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.

In addition to the indoor and outdoor shooting range Long Shot Ammo & Arms also offers:

  • Axe throwing range
  • Virtual shooting range
  • Safariland Event Room

Call Long Shot Ammo & Arms to reserve your indoor or outdoor fun today!

For more information and pricing, call 814-365-7028 or visit the Long Shot Ammo & Arms Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LongShotAmmoAndArms

long-shot


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.