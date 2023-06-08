 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Vehicle Vandalized in Parking Lot of Farmington Township Business

Thursday, June 8, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Vehicle Vandalized in Parking Lot of Farmington Township Business

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Wednesday, June 7, troopers were notified of a vehicle vandalized in a parking lot of a business located on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

The vandalized vehicle is a 2009 Ford.

The victim is a 47-year-old Lucinda man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Harassment at SCI Forest

According to a report released on Wednesday, June 7, members of the PSP Marienville Criminal Investigation Unit responded to a report of an invasion of privacy and peeping.

Police say the report of harassment occurred at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 7:00 p.m. on March 27.

The victim is a 47-year-old Marienville man.

This investigation shall remain open pending further interviews, police say.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.