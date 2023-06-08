State Police Calls: Vehicle Vandalized in Parking Lot of Farmington Township Business

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Vehicle Vandalized in Parking Lot of Farmington Township Business

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Wednesday, June 7, troopers were notified of a vehicle vandalized in a parking lot of a business located on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

The vandalized vehicle is a 2009 Ford.

The victim is a 47-year-old Lucinda man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Harassment at SCI Forest

According to a report released on Wednesday, June 7, members of the PSP Marienville Criminal Investigation Unit responded to a report of an invasion of privacy and peeping.

Police say the report of harassment occurred at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 7:00 p.m. on March 27.

The victim is a 47-year-old Marienville man.

This investigation shall remain open pending further interviews, police say.

