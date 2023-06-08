Tina Marie “Nene” Irwin, 58, of Cranberry, died at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Oil City on May 23, 1965 to the late Roland Albert and Beverly Ann (Kimes) Prenatt.

Tina was a generous, kind, and helpful person with a heart of gold.

She was always there for anyone who was in need of help.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, selling baked goods and candies, her cats, and going out to eat.

Tina loved being around her family and her grandchildren, playing card games, and hosting holiday parties.

She had worked as a cook for the former Grandview Nursing Home in Oil City.

She was married on February 7, 1987 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oil City to Jeffrey S. Irwin, and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2017.

Tina is survived by her son, Corey S. Irwin and his wife Sarah, and their children, Skyler and Sadie, of Cranberry; a sister, Tammie Shaffer and her husband Daniel of Seneca; two sisters-in-law, Julie Prenatt and Stacey Vayda; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

A visitation will be held Monday (June 12) from 2 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.kidneyfund.org)

To express online condolences to Tina’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

