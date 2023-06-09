7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.