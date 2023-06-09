Brookville Man Allegedly Admits to Having Sex with Teen in Crawford County

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2021 in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.

Court documents indicate Corry-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Gage Alexander Rowe, of Brookville, on Tuesday, June 6, in Magisterial District Judge Amy L. Nicols’ office.

According to a criminal complaint, a known female victim reported to the Crawford County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) for a forensic interview on September 20, 2022.

During the interview, the victim disclosed having a sexual encounter with Gage Rowe when she was 15 years old and Rowe was 20 years old, the complaint states.

The victim admitted they had vaginal sexual intercourse after she had consumed edible gummies and was high, the complaint indicates.

The incident happened on August 30, 2021, in Titusville, Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, according to the complaint.

On May 3, around 10:00 a.m., Gage Rowe reported to the PSP Clarion barracks for the purpose of a polygraph examination. Prior to the interview, Rowe was read the Polygraph Rights Warning & Waiver, which he subsequently signed and agreed to answer questions, the complaint notes.

In the interview, Rowe admitted to troopers that he regularly had sexual intercourse with the victim, despite knowing she was 15 years of age at the time, the complaint states.

Rowe was charged with the following offenses:

Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

Unlawful Contact W/ Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 2

Corruption Of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

