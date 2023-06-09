Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Fresh Strawberry Pie

This summer recipe will dazzle your guests!

Ingredients

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

3/4 cup sugar



2 tablespoons cornstarch1 cup water1 package (3 ounces) of strawberry gelatin4 cups sliced fresh strawberriesWhipped cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. Unroll the crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Trim edge. Line the unpricked crust with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil or parchment. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, and water until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in gelatin until dissolved. Refrigerate until slightly cooled, 15-20 minutes.

-Meanwhile, arrange strawberries in the crust. Pour the gelatin mixture over the berries. Refrigerate until set. If desired, serve with whipped cream.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

