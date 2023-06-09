 

Clarion Kiwanis Supports Clarion-Limestone Backpack Project

Friday, June 9, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Jun 08 11-37-10CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — The Kiwanis Club of Clarion recently presented Jacqueline Griebel with donations collected in support of the Clarion-Limestone Backpack Program.

Griebel manages the Backpack Program for the Clarion-Limestone elementary students. Currently, 53 students take advantage of the program.

The program provides students with easy meals to take home on weekends.

Items collected included microwave meals, granola bars, fruit cups, juices, applesauce, cereal, pudding cups, and other items which are easy for younger students to access independently.

Many students rely on meals provided by the schools as their main source of food each day.

The Backpack Program provides additional food to address food insecurities in the community.

Anyone wishing to donate backpack items or monetary donations can contact Sue DiFuccia (Kiwanis) at [email protected], or Jackie Griebel at [email protected].


