Clarion Kiwanis Supports Clarion-Limestone Backpack Project

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — The Kiwanis Club of Clarion recently presented Jacqueline Griebel with donations collected in support of the Clarion-Limestone Backpack Program.

Griebel manages the Backpack Program for the Clarion-Limestone elementary students. Currently, 53 students take advantage of the program.

The program provides students with easy meals to take home on weekends.

Items collected included microwave meals, granola bars, fruit cups, juices, applesauce, cereal, pudding cups, and other items which are easy for younger students to access independently.

Many students rely on meals provided by the schools as their main source of food each day.

The Backpack Program provides additional food to address food insecurities in the community.

Anyone wishing to donate backpack items or monetary donations can contact Sue DiFuccia (Kiwanis) at [email protected], or Jackie Griebel at [email protected].

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.