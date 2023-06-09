Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing FedEx Package From Neighbor’s Porch

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is accused of stealing a FedEx package from her neighbor’s porch that contained a laptop.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Lakenya Marie Johnson, of Clarion, on Wednesday, May 31, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, a known female contacted PSP Clarion on December 30, 2022, to report a theft of a package that occurred at an apartment complex on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

The victim explained that the package contained a laptop that was sent to her from Ultimate Medical Academy as she is completing some online courses, the complaint states.

She then added that the package was shipped via FedEx.

The victim explained she was away when the package was delivered on December 27 at 1:53 p.m., so she asked a friend to get it for her and hold it until she got home. She then explained that her friend went to get the package, and it was not on the porch as the delivery notes from FedEx stated, according to the complaint.

The victim then explained that she asked the apartment complex manager to check the cameras for her. The victim was advised that the theft was captured on camera, and it turned out to be her neighbor from an apartment right next door, the complaint notes.

Police contacted the property manager to see if they could provide the video. They explained that they have the video retained in their camera system. The property manager identified the actor as Lakenya Johnson, who lives in the apartment next-door from where the package was stolen, the complaint states.

The property manager then went onto say that after Johnson is observed grabbing the package, she immediately took it into her own apartment, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, after making contact with Johnson regarding the incident, she provided PSP with a plastic bag material with a bar code label on it. Johnson claimed that it was her package that she retrieved and claimed it was delivered to the wrong address by mistake.

Investigators visited the FedEx website on May 5 to search the tracking number on the packaging label provided by Johnson. The search results indicated that Johnson’s package was delivered on December 24, at 12:01 p.m. The package that Johnson was observed grabbing on the camera was, in fact, the victim’s because the deliveries were three days apart. The victim’s package was delivered on December 27, at 1:53 p.m., and it sat on her porch until December 28 at 10:49 a.m. when Johnson was observed stealing it, the complaint states.

PSP Clarion then looked at the video again on May 5.

According to the complaint, it was again ensured that it was Johnson in the video and that the package Johnson stole was a brown box after she claimed it was a white package she took from victim’s porch.

The victim explained she paid for the laptop through her tuition payments, and it is valued at $500.00, the complaint notes.

Johnson was charged with the following:

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at 1:45 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

