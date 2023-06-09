Featured Local Job: Parish and School Properties Manager

St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, PA has an opening for a full time Parish and School Properties Manager.

Perform maintenance to the building and grounds for a clean, safe and functional environment.

This will be an hourly position.

Responsibilities are but not limited to:

Grounds keeping: Seasonal maintenance as necessary

Cutting and trimming of grass, shrubs and trees

Maintaining lawn and snow removal equipment

Clearing ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks

Maintain upkeep and maintenance on all machinery

Troubleshooting of Electrical, Heating & Plumbing

Painting: General repairs to building and offices for painting

Routine inspection and troubleshooting of the parish property, identifying and discussing any foreseeable areas that may need future attention

At the direction of the pastor, secure bids for repairs from outside vendors, contractors, or purchase of new equipment as necessary

Other duties requested by Pastor

Clearances will be requested and obtained through employer.

Insurance, 401K, vacation, and sick time offered.

For more information or to submit a resume: St. Joseph Church, PO Box 9 Lucinda, PA 16235, email; [email protected] or call 814-297-0161.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.