‘Giving Back for a Cause’: Clarion Stands with Volunteer Firefighters on Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The “Let’s Give Back for a Cause” event is on Saturday, June 10, in Clarion and offers everyone the opportunity to show their support and appreciation for the Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1.

Sponsored by Destination Clarion-Downtown, Clarion Borough, Clarion Area Chamber of Businesses and Industry, and Hope Rising Church, Saturday will feature a corn hole tournament, firetruck photos, Star Wars, 501ST, food trucks, Chinese, auction, 50/50, bounce houses, and more.

“This is a celebration of the fire departments after the big fire with the theme of ‘Let’s give back to our volunteer firemen,'” said Jim Crooks, one of the organizers. “We just wanted to have an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the volunteer fireman.”

Businesses are collecting donations for the fire department and are planning their special activities for the 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. event on Main Street and Sixth Avenue.

“Everybody that donates to the businesses collecting can make their checks payable to the Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1,” continued Crooks. “Hope Rising has gotten funds dedicated to the fireman and will also give a lump sum.

“When we discovered that Hope Rising Church was doing a huge fundraiser at the high school parking lot, I reached out to them to see if they wanted to join us, and they were thrilled about that. We had an open invitation to any other churches wanting to participate.”

Hope Rising is sponsoring a cornhole tournament at $10.00 per person. Money collected at this separate event will support Hope Rising World Missions. Registration and sign-in for the Cornhole Tournament start at 9:00 a.m., and the tournament begins at 10:30 a.m.

DE Sports is selling a custom-made T-shirt for the day at $20.00 per shirt and will donate $10.00 to the fire company.

The County Seat Restaurant will cook outside and give all the proceeds to the fire company, and FL Crooks Store will match up to $500.00 for any contributions received at the store.

In addition, Clarion River Art Gallery & Phrame It! is developing a unique block print to commemorate the day.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.