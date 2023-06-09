 

Lewis E. Ralston

Friday, June 9, 2023 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uwUX6vvgnfnMO9z (1)Lewis E. Ralston, 76, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, June 8, 2023.

Born in Titusville on September 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert and Ruby Ralston.

He attended Franklin High School.

Lew loved everything automotive.

He was very mechanical and was always working on various projects.

Lew was especially proud of his 1965 Dodge Coronet.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed flying RC Planes.

Always willing to lend a helping hand, Lew was known for always wanting to help other people.

He was a hard worker and put his all into everything he did.

He started his career at an early age working on various farms.

Lew worked at the former CPT in Franklin and then owned and operated Ralston Truck Repair in Franklin.

He then retired from Estes Express Lines.

Lew couldn’t sit still in retirement and went on to work part time for Canal Township.

On November 15, 1969 he married the love of his life, the former Ingrid “Christy” Brunsgaard in Franklin and she survives.

He will be profoundly missed by his wife and family.

Surviving are two sons, Mike Ralston and his wife Crystal of Franklin and Joe Ralston and his wife Theresa of Rockland; six grandchildren, Cody Ralston and Megan Ralston both of Franklin, Cheyenne Ralston and Zoey Ralston both of North Carolina, Brittany York and Jesse York both of Rockland; two sisters, Kathy Carwile and her husband Chuck of VA and Darla Heckman (Joel Miller).

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Lewis “Eddie” Ralston Jr., a brother, John Ralston and two sisters, Barbara Exley and Donna Horner.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday.

A funeral service will he held at 7:00 P.M. Monday in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be made Tuesday at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.


