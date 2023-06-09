 

Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Burglary Investigation in Piney Township

Friday, June 9, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a burglary in Piney Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the burglary happened sometime between 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, at 336 Power Lane, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) entered the unoccupied structure and caused at least $20,000.00 in damages.

The victims are a 49-year-old Slippery Rock man and a 72-year-old Harrisville man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


