AICDAC Announces Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship Winners
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.
(Pictured from left to right: Susanne Steffee, AICDAC Board President; Katelyn Grace Bauer, Clarion County Recipient, Student at North Clarion; Anna Choncek, Armstrong County Recipient, Student at Armstrong; Kyleigh Coy, Indiana County Recipient, Student at Penns Manor; Sherene Hess, Indiana County Commissioner and Chair, Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship Committee; and Kami Anderson, AICDAC Executive Director)
On May 9, 2023, Anna Choncek of Armstrong Jr./Sr. High School in Armstrong County, Kyleigh Coy of Penns Manor Area High School in Indiana County, and Katelyn Grace Bauer of North Clarion High School in Clarion County were presented with their Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship award of $1,000.00 each to further their educational endeavors.
The awards were presented by Kami Anderson, AICDAC Executive Director along with Susanne Steffee, AICDAC Board President and Sherene Hess, Indiana County Commissioner and Chair, Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship Committee.
The Bernie Smith Scholarship was established in 2007 by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, in honor of Indiana County Commissioner Bernie Smith, who passed away on September 2, 2006. This award is presented yearly to one student from each of the counties the agency serves. The honorees were chosen from the graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana County. The winners of the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship are students that exemplify the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership, and accomplishments throughout their high school career.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.