SPONSORED: Donate & Save Event Happening at Faller’s Furniture
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Make a donation to the Clarion County YMCA during the month of June and save on your purchase at Faller’s Furniture.
It’s time to furnish your home and support your local community! Make a donation to the Clarion County YMCA of $50 or more and you will save the sales tax on your purchase of $499 or more.
*Excludes hot buy department.
At the end of the month Faller’s Furniture will match your donation to the YMCA!
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.