Knox Raceway Returns to Action on Sunday with BOSS Wingless 410 Sprint Cars
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Knox Raceway will host the RUSH Crate Late Model series on Sunday, June 11 for their first-ever appearance at the track.
Along with the RUSH Crate Late Models will be the BOSS 410 Wingless Sprint Cars, the 270cc Micro Sprints, and the Junior Young Gun Sprints presented by Red River Roadhouse in Clarion, Pa.
This first appearance of the RUSH Crate Late Models will pay $3,000 to win and will feature race teams from several different states as well as Canada. Some of the drivers that will be in attendance are Max Blair and team Briggs Transport, youngster Brock (Bam Bam) Pinkerous who is just 13 years old and captured his first World of Outlaw Late Model win at Stateline Speedway just a few weeks back, and veteran driver Scott Gurdak who competed at the speedway back in the late 90’s in a Big Block Modified.
Krill Recycling, LLC has added an extra $250 to the highest finishing crate Sprint Car in the field.
Pit gates open at 2:00 p.m. with races starting at 5:00 p.m.
Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, family, and friends, and enjoy a great night of racing action at Knox Raceway.
General admission is $18.00 and $35.00 for pit passes.
Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Driver, Knox, PA 16232.
Contact 814-227-2600 with Questions.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
July 14 & 15 is Music Night!
Friday night will feature Montgomery Gentry/Eddie Montgomery, Gary Burke III, and Perfect Timing.
Saturday night will feature David Lee Murphy, Gary Burke III, and local talent Kaleb Beichner.
The music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Purchase presale tickets for this event by calling 814-227-2600. If you have presale tickets you may enter the facility at 4:00 p.m. on both days.
Tickets are $40.00 per person each night.
