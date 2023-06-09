State Police Calls: Fraudulent Credit Card Opened Using Local Woman’s Information

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Fraudulent Credit Card Opened Using Local Woman’s Information

Clarion-based State Police received a report of identity theft that took place near Route 861 in Madison Township, Clarion County.

According to a report released on Thursday, June 8, the victim received a text message on April 27 advising she owed a balance on a credit card bill, which she never applied for.

Police say the victim contacted the credit card company and later discovered someone opened a credit card using her identification.

The victim is a 46-year-old Sligo woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of AC Unit in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion is investigating a theft of an air conditioning unit from an apartment complex on South 2nd Avenue in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Thursday, June 8, the theft happened sometime between 12:00 a.m. on January 3 and 11:00 p.m. on January 12.

Police say the air conditioner is valued at $163.00.

The victim is a 24-year-old Clarion woman.

