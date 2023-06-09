Troopers Investigating Theft of Tools from Porter Township Residence

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a reported theft of construction tools from a Porter Township residence.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Thursday, June 8, the theft took place sometime between 12:00 a.m. on March 24 and 12:31 a.m. on March 29, at a residence on Climax Road in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say multiple construction tools were taken from the residence.

The following items were stolen:

Red tool case, Value $20.00

Saw blade, Value $50.00

Box of construction staples, Value $10.00

The victim is a 46-year-old New Bethlehem man.

