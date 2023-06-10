7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday – A chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 56. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
