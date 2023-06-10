Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crispy Fried Chicken

If you’ve wanted to learn how to make crispy fried chicken, this is the recipe for you!

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 tablespoons garlic salt



1 tablespoon paprika3 teaspoons pepper, divided2-1/2 teaspoons poultry seasoning2 large eggs1-1/2 cups water1 teaspoon salt2 broiler/fryer chickens (3-1/2 to 4 pounds each), cut upOil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-In a large shallow dish, combine 2-2/3 cups flour, garlic salt, paprika, 2-1/2 teaspoons pepper, and poultry seasoning. In another shallow dish, beat eggs and 1-1/2 cups water; add salt and the remaining 1-1/3 cups flour and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then place in flour mixture, a few pieces at a time. Turn to coat.

-In a deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry chicken, several pieces at a time, until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear, 7-8 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels.

