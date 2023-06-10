Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Wife in Front of 3-Year-Old Son

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is accused of assaulting his wife in front of their three-year-old son.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Antonio Ramos Ruffner, of Clarion, on Thursday, June 8, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to an active domestic on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw several people standing around with their phones, saying that the domestic was in the known apartment. An officer knocked on the door and a female said to come in. The officer went into the residence and asked her where the male was. A male then walked out of the back room and he was identified as Antonio Ramos Ruffner, the complaint states.

The victim filled out a written statement.

In the statement, the victim related Ruffner got home and informed her that he wanted to change work positions. The victim did not agree and the two individuals started arguing, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Ruffner tried to drag the victim out of the apartment by her hand. While doing so, Ruffner left marks on the victim’s side. Due to the yelling, Ruffner then grabbed his phone and called police. He locked himself in a bedroom until officers arrived.

In an interview with police, the victim said that they both live together at the apartment and that Antonio tried dragging her out of the apartment and left a mark on her backside. She showed officers the mark located above her right hip. The mark was recent and “abrasion type,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Ruffner admitted that tried to pick the victim up and take her out of their apartment.

Officers took a photograph of the mark, the complaint notes.

Ruffner and the victim have been married for five years and have a three-year-old child together who was present during the incident. The victim said at one point she was holding the child when Ruffner was pulling on her trying to get her out of the apartment, the complaint states.

She said that the child was not in any danger, the complaint notes.

Ruffner was arraigned at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $3,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

