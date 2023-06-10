Criminal Charge Against Woman Allegedly Caught on Video Stealing Cash Back at Walmart Self-Checkout Dismissed

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A criminal charge against a local woman accused of stealing cash back that was left behind at Walmart’s self-checkout in Monroe Township was dismissed on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following criminal charge against 59-year-old Tammy A. Brown, of Rimersburg, was dismissed on Tuesday, June 6, during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

Theft Property Lost, Etc. By Mistake, Misdemeanor 3

The following charge was transferred to Non-Traffic Court:

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim reported to PSP Clarion a theft of $20.00 in the self-checkout at Walmart in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Tuesday, February 14. The victim requested cash back at the self-checkout, forgot to take her money, and then walked away.

The victim related she returned within a minute, and the woman that was behind her (the defendant – later identified as Tammy Brown) was now at the self-checkout. The victim stated the woman told her no money came out of the register, the complaint indicates.

The victim related she looked at her receipt, and it showed cash back. She again asked the woman about the money, and the woman denied any money coming out of the register, according to the complaint.

Police viewed the surveillance video and observed Tammy Brown taking money from the register and putting the money in her purse, the complaint states.

The case was filed against Brown in Judge Schill’s office on March 16.

