Debra S. Best, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

She was born on January 15, 1961 in Salamanca, NY; daughter of the late David F. Young, Sr. and Sarah Jane Sharp Young. Deb was a graduate of Clarion Area High School.

She married her bestfriend, Ken H. Best, on March 7, 1980, who survives.

Deb was a homemaker and enjoyed helping her husband run the Bait Shop in Rimersburg.

She was a member of the Carwick Wesleyan Church in Rimersburg where she actively attended until her health began to decline.

Deb also enjoyed playing bingo, playing games with her grandson, Bryan, and cooking.

In addition to her husband, Deb is survived by her daughters, Amanda, Dana, and Cheryl Best, all of Rimersburg; her grandson, Bryan Best, also of Rimersburg; a sister, Carolyn Clark and her husband, Jack, of Ford City; and 2 brothers, Jim Stebbins and his wife, Christine, of Louisiana and Terry Stebbins of New York; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Franklin Neely, and 2 brothers, Les Stebbins and David J. Young, Jr. Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.

Additional viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the funeral home where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gary Guntrum, pastor of the Carwick Wesleyan Church.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.