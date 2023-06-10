Explore/D9 Set to Kick Off Summer Player Profile Series to Spotlight Local Athletes

 

Saturday, June 10, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_2023-6-9-220824CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Explore Media Group and D9sports is kicking off its summer player profile series designed to highlight local athletes and their accomplishments.

This is more than just a copy-and-paste Q&A. These will be in-depth features – a way to get to know these student-athletes better and highlight their academic and athletic achievements.

If you are a returning high school student and participate in a sport, you are eligible. Just fill out the form below for a chance to be included in the series. All questions must be answered and at least one photo must be attached via the form to be considered.

PLAYER PROFILE FORM

It’s as simple as that.

Click here for an example of what a player profile article will look like in this upcoming series.


