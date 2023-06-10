Georgia Marie Capozzi, 83, of Franklin, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on June 8, 2023.

Born on August 14, 1939 to Thelma DiSalvio and John W. Heil, Georgia was the second of four siblings: Thelma, Jack, and Donna.

She attended Oakmont High School, where she enjoyed singing in chorus for the Oakmont Lions Club Shows.

Following her graduation in 1958, she took her first job at Mellon Bank in Oakmont.

In 1956, Georgia met the love of her life, Arthur Capozzi.

Georgia and Art were married on January 23,1959 and then moved to Franklin that summer, where they raised their 3 sons, Artie, Rick, and Rod.

She spent many hours attending the sporting events and activities of her children and later her grandchildren, and she loved and looked forward to family holiday dinners and gatherings.

Georgia invested her time in her family, her church, and her community through numerous avenues.

She helped provide for her family through various places of employment over the years, including Westinghouse, local banks, and the Pennsylvania Department of Public Assistance.

She demonstrated her care and concern for others by volunteering her time at both ABC Pregnancy Center (now Life Center) and the Salvation Army.

She developed deep connections with her church family at First United Methodist Church in Franklin where she taught Sunday School, attended Bible studies, and cared for many during their times of need.

She also enjoyed dinner clubs, swimming groups at the YMCA, ceramics, and traveling on bus trips to whatever adventure awaited.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Heil, and two of her sons, Art and Rod.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Art, her son, Rick Capozzi, daughter-in-law, Ruthie Stephens, sisters, Thelma Lloyd and Donna (Bill) Jacka, grandchildren, Tyler (Tova) Capozzi, Ben (Miranda) Capozzi, Artie (McKenna) Capozzi, and Angela Capozzi, and great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Cora, and Evelyn.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where friends and family will be received on Monday, June 12th from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M – 11:00 A.M, on Tuesday, June 13th at the First United Methodist Church 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin.

A service will follow at the church at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Georgia’s memory to the Life Center of Franklin (formerly ABC Pregnancy Center) where Georgia served as a volunteer (herlifecenter.com 323 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323).

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

