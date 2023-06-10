Knox Resident Inducted into Reach Cyber Charter School’s National Honor Society

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Chloe Chapman, a 10th-grade student from Knox, is among the 12 newly inducted members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s National Honor Society (NHS).

The inductees were celebrated in a virtual combined ceremony for NHS and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) members with their families and peers across Pennsylvania on March 23.

“On behalf of the entire Reach Cyber faculty, I would like to congratulate our new NHS and NJHS inductees,” said Jane Swan, Reach Cyber Charter School CEO. “I am in awe of the dedication and passion for academic achievement that these students hold, as well as their commitments to serving their communities as volunteers and leaders.”

There are now 48 members of Reach Cyber’s NHS chapter, which includes high school students in 10th, 11th, and 12th grades, and 29 members in NJHS, which includes students in seventh, eighth, and ninth grades.

To become a member of Reach Cyber’s NHS or NJHS, students must demonstrate excellence in service and/or leadership, receive recommendation from a community member, and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better in their academic courses. Once inducted, students attend monthly meetings through the school’s learning portal and participate in service projects such as Book Buddies, where they read their favorite children’s books to younger cohorts of Reach Cyber students and answer questions about future career plans. Each school year, members will complete a minimum of 10 community service hours.

Reach Cyber Charter School is a tuition-free public cyber school serving K-12 students across the state that delivers a high-quality curriculum with STEM enrichment opportunities, advanced courses, extracurricular activities, socialization opportunities and modern, easy-to-use technology tools for families looking for a personalized approach to education in a positive online learning environment.

For more information about Reach Cyber, visit www.ReachCyberCharter.com.

