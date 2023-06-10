Linda Sollinger, 74 of Franklin, died Thursday June 8, 2023 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh with her husband by her side.

She had battled cancer for the past 9 years.

She was born July 25, 1948 in Oil City Hospital, daughter of the late Lawrence and Maxine Huff.

Linda graduated from Oil City High School in 1966 and then attended Clarion University.

She had previously been employed at Grandview Convalescent Home in Franklin as Activities Director and also in the Warranty Department of Quaker State Corporation in Oil City.

She was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, family history and making quilts.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas L. Sollinger, whom she married September 7, 1968; a daughter, Tracy E. Rodgers and her husband Don of Franklin; a son Travis E. Sollinger of Moon Township and his significant other Diane Melendez and the daughter of her heart, Beth Blum and her husband Mike of Rockland.

She is also survived by two sisters, Nora Richey of Franklin and Margaret Benedict and her husband, Hugh, of Hellam, PA, a sister-in-law Judy Huff of Jacksonville, NC and her mother-in-law Betty Sollinger of Oil City.

Her grandchildren are Bradley Rodgers and wife Nicole of Erie, Mallory Rodgers and fiancé Isaac Burton of Erie, Grant Rodgers and fiancé Grace Wetherbee of Fredericksburg, VA, Madeline and Rebecca Sollinger of Moon Township and Lucas Blum of Rockland and one great-grandchild due in August.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Huff.

Friends may call from 3-7 PM on Tuesday June 13th at the Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home, Franklin.

Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM Wednesday June 14 at Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown.

Services will be officiated by the Rev. Robert Klinger, assisted by Cindy Weber.

Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church 1431 State Route 428 Oil City, PA 16301 or to the Bethel Cemetery Association in care of the Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home at 312 W. Park St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.huffguthrie.com/.

