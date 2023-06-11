7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, June 11, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
TonightA chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
MondayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 69. South wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
WednesdayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday NightA chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 75.
