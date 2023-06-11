 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Ed Kerr

Sunday, June 11, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS edEd Kerr served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Edward James Kerr

Born: April 27, 1940

Died: May 21, 2023

Hometown: Clarion, Pa.

Branch: United States Army

Ed served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He retired from the military with 30 years of service.

During his time of service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar, Sharpshooter Badge with Missile Bar, and the Korean Defense Service Medal.

Military honors were accorded by the Edwin Scott Linton American Legion, Post 175, and the United States Army during his funeral service in William G. Neal Funeral Homes in Washington, Pa.

He was laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


