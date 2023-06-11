All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Ed Kerr
Ed Kerr served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Edward James Kerr
Born: April 27, 1940
Died: May 21, 2023
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Ed served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He retired from the military with 30 years of service.
During his time of service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar, Sharpshooter Badge with Missile Bar, and the Korean Defense Service Medal.
Military honors were accorded by the Edwin Scott Linton American Legion, Post 175, and the United States Army during his funeral service in William G. Neal Funeral Homes in Washington, Pa.
He was laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
